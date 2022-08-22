Facts

15:46 22.08.2022

Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

Ukraine has no information about killed, injured POWs in Olenivka – ombudsman

Ukraine has not got any official information about the number of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) killed and injured as a result of a terror act committed by Russia in the territory of the correctional facility in Olenivka, Donetsk region, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"We have not got any confirmed lists of those killed and injured at the moment," he said in an interview on air of the national telethon on Monday.

The ombudsman recalled that Ukraine has sent Russia official requests for the list of those killed and injured in Olenivka, but never received any response.

"We have appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which is supposed to receive any information from the Russian Federation in line with the Geneva Conventions. It is exactly the International Committee of the Red Cross that must confirm the verification procedure for these lists. No answer. There is a response that Russia does not give them any information as well," Lubinets said.

According to him, the existing lists, which have been published in the Russian media, do not exactly match the reality. This has been confirmed after communication with the POWs' relatives, as well as the analysis, which is being conducted by the Office of the Ukrainian Ombudsman.

