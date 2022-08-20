Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

Russia needs Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 to "supply problems to Europe," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Friday evening.

"Russia needs "streams" to supply problems to Europe, and not to help with gas. Now it's obvious. The longer the terrorist state stays on the European and global energy markets, the longer there will be no stability in the market," he said.

"And the sooner everyone in Europe prepares their energy systems to exist without receiving energy from Russia at all, the sooner they will be able to calmly survive any winters," the president said.