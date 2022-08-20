Facts

15:26 20.08.2022

Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

1 min read
Russia needs gas pipelines to supply problems to Europe – Zelensky

Russia needs Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 to "supply problems to Europe," President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Friday evening.

"Russia needs "streams" to supply problems to Europe, and not to help with gas. Now it's obvious. The longer the terrorist state stays on the European and global energy markets, the longer there will be no stability in the market," he said.

"And the sooner everyone in Europe prepares their energy systems to exist without receiving energy from Russia at all, the sooner they will be able to calmly survive any winters," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

18:15 18.08.2022
Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

Zelensky, Erdoğan discuss Russian theft of Ukrainian grain, ZNPP issue, defense cooperation

16:49 18.08.2022
Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

Zelensky, UN Secretary General discuss grain export, issue of prisoners, Russia's nuclear blackmail

09:44 18.08.2022
IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

IAEA mission can be sent to ZNPP legally, quickly and as efficiently as possible – Zelensky

09:50 17.08.2022
Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

18:53 16.08.2022
Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

12:47 16.08.2022
Zelensky signs law on extension of financial restructuring, work of financial sector in wartime

Zelensky signs law on extension of financial restructuring, work of financial sector in wartime

09:48 16.08.2022
All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

All Russian troops must withdraw from Zaporizhia NPP without any conditions – Zelensky

18:06 15.08.2022
Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

10:07 15.08.2022
Zelensky to Russians: If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, you are not fighting, which means you support its actions

Zelensky to Russians: If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, you are not fighting, which means you support its actions

18:19 11.08.2022
Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

AD

HOT NEWS

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

LATEST

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

AFU destroy rare radar complex of Russian invaders in Zaporizhia region

Occupiers launch night missile attacks on critical infrastructure of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region – prosecutor's office

Invaders fire at residential area of Melitopol, one person injured, 10 houses damaged – mayor

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on Austria to declare Russia's permanent representative in Vienna persona non grata

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 9 people, 4 of them children, they are in bad condition – Kim

In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

Russia loses 200 personnel in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Podoliak concerning call of Russia's ambassador in Vienna to genocide of Ukrainians: time to understand Russia is a fascist vertical of millions of people

AD
AD
AD
AD