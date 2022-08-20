In Voznesensk 7 people injured, including 3 children, in Russian shelling – Mykolaiv authorities

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim reported seven wounded, including three children, in enemy shelling of a high-rise building and private houses in Voznesensk.

"Today, the Rashists shelled the city of Voznesensk. They hit a five-story building and private houses. At 13:00, seven wounded are reported, including three children. One child is being operated on now," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, in turn, reported the destruction and fire after shelling.

"Shells and debris from them hit one five-story residential building and around five one-story buildings and damaged them. Structural elements from the first to the fifth floor were damaged in the five-story building, balconies collapsed, windows were broken. So far, seven victims are reported, three of whom are children. They were hospitalized in medical facilities, and a fire broke out on the balcony of the apartment on the fifth floor after shelling," the service said don Facebook.

The fire was extinguished in an area of five square meters.