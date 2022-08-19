Facts

10:39 19.08.2022

Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

The administration of U.S. President Joseph Biden is preparing additional military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of about $800 million and may announce this as early as Friday, Reuters said, citing three of its own sources.

Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks, the sources told Reuters.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that an announcement could slip into next week, cautioning that weapons packages can change in value before they are announced.

The White House declined to comment.

Tags: #usa #ukraine #assistance

