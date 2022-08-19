Facts

09:18 19.08.2022

Erdogan on situation at ZNPP: We don’t want to experience another Chornobyl

1 min read
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, commenting on the situation with the shelling of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, said that the world does not want to experience "another Chornobyl."

"We talked about the concern caused by the situation around Zaporizhia NPP. We do not want to survive another Chornobyl," Erdogan said at a briefing following talks with the President of Ukraine and the UN Secretary General in Lviv.

He stressed that Turkey is making every effort to end the clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops through diplomatic means, and also announced support for Ukraine.

Tags: #erdogan #znpp

