Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

In the near future, acute events can be expected at the front, said Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In the near future, of course, there will be very acute events on the whole front. And it's not just about linking to some dates. There is a lot of talk about Independence Day now. Although this factor must be taken into account," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

He recalled that the Main Intelligence Agency had previously said that "August and September will be extremely important months ... for the further development of hostilities on the entire front."

The representative of the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency stressed that currently active hostilities are continuing along the entire front line.

"They are not ready to talk about the retreat today and that Russia will withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine now, but Ukraine will liberate all its territories," Yusov said.