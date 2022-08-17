Facts

15:58 17.08.2022

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

1 min read
Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

In the near future, acute events can be expected at the front, said Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"In the near future, of course, there will be very acute events on the whole front. And it's not just about linking to some dates. There is a lot of talk about Independence Day now. Although this factor must be taken into account," Yusov said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

He recalled that the Main Intelligence Agency had previously said that "August and September will be extremely important months ... for the further development of hostilities on the entire front."

The representative of the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency stressed that currently active hostilities are continuing along the entire front line.

"They are not ready to talk about the retreat today and that Russia will withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine now, but Ukraine will liberate all its territories," Yusov said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #war

MORE ABOUT

12:13 17.08.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

18:53 16.08.2022
Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

15:47 16.08.2022
NBU governor reiterates call on govt to cut state budget deficit, minimize its financing via money emission

NBU governor reiterates call on govt to cut state budget deficit, minimize its financing via money emission

15:51 15.08.2022
Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

14:32 15.08.2022
Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

11:10 11.08.2022
Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

10:18 11.08.2022
Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

17:06 10.08.2022
It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

16:46 10.08.2022
Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

09:19 10.08.2022
Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Lviv

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

Zelensky refused to leave Kyiv before war, tried to prevent panic – The Washington Post

Yermak hopes important document on security guarantees for Ukraine to be prepared soon

LATEST

Prosecutor's office notifies another Crimean judge of suspicion of collaboration

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Lviv

Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

Seaport Chornomorsk expects another five ships to call for loading grain – USPA

Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

Erdoğan plans to discuss steps to end Russian-Ukrainian war in Lviv – media

Zaluzhny, Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces discuss situation at frontline

Enemy shells Druzhkivka, Avdiyivka, man is under rubble in Kurakhivka

AD
AD
AD
AD