14:48 16.08.2022

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

The fictitious trial of the Russian Federation in Donbas over foreign citizens serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a humanitarian worker is invalid, this is another proof that Moscow is grossly violating the rules of warfare, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko.

“Russia’s sham trial in Donbas of foreign citizens enlisted in Ukraine’s armed forces, and aid worker is null and void. This is yet another proof Moscow is grossly violating the rules of war. International humanitarian law must be applied to all POWs and detained civilians,” he said on Twitter.

