Russia’s sham trial in Donbas over foreigners serving in Ukrainian Armed Forces null and void, Moscow grossly violates rules of warfare – MFA

“Russia’s sham trial in Donbas of foreign citizens enlisted in Ukraine’s armed forces, and aid worker is null and void. This is yet another proof Moscow is grossly violating the rules of war. International humanitarian law must be applied to all POWs and detained civilians,” he said on Twitter.