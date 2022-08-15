Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the citizens of Poland on the Day of the Armed Forces, noting that Ukrainians and Poles will definitely celebrate a joint victory in the struggle for freedom and a common European future.

"Dear friends, allies and brothers! Our peoples have come a long way and, finally, have reached historically the greatest agreement on the main issue for Ukrainians and Poles: this is the question of freedom. Only together we can protect the independence of our states for a generation to come. We are fighting together. And we will definitely celebrate our and your victory in the struggle for freedom and our common European future. Thank you for your historical support," Zelensky said in a video message.

The Head of State greeted the Poles on the Day of the Armed Forces. "And I sincerely wish you one thing – a speedy victory. Glory to Poland! Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky noted.