Facts

14:32 15.08.2022

Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

1 min read
Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

Only talk about the loss of visas could turn the Russians to awareness of war and responsibility, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Why are visa restrictions for Russians needed? Six months of war proved: they do not care about murders, destroyed cities, nuclear blackmail, Bucha or Mariupol. Conversation about loss of visas brought the war awareness and responsibility back. It is first step...to Russia's rebellion," he said on Twitter on Sunday, August 14.

Tags: #visas #war #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

15:51 15.08.2022
Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

Well-known economists call on Ukraine to change its economic course amid prolonged war

11:10 11.08.2022
Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

10:18 11.08.2022
Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

18:11 10.08.2022
Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

17:06 10.08.2022
It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

09:19 10.08.2022
Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

18:26 09.08.2022
‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

‘Korean’ scenario of war end in Ukraine impossible – Podoliak

12:53 09.08.2022
Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

17:14 08.08.2022
Configuration of Europe for next 50-100 years being determined in Ukraine – Podoliak

Configuration of Europe for next 50-100 years being determined in Ukraine – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

Kyiv police chief: 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces detained in capital during war

Zelensky to Russians: If you have Russian citizenship and you are silent, you are not fighting, which means you support its actions

LATEST

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Rada adopts appeal to FATF as for excluding Russia from members, including it 'black list'

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

Some 433 firearms seized from illicit trafficking in Kyiv during war, mostly at checkpoints

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

Kyiv police chief: 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces detained in capital during war

One of best military pilots of Ukraine Anton Lystopad killed

AD
AD
AD
AD