Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

Only talk about the loss of visas could turn the Russians to awareness of war and responsibility, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"Why are visa restrictions for Russians needed? Six months of war proved: they do not care about murders, destroyed cities, nuclear blackmail, Bucha or Mariupol. Conversation about loss of visas brought the war awareness and responsibility back. It is first step...to Russia's rebellion," he said on Twitter on Sunday, August 14.