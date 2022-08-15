Facts

11:50 15.08.2022

Kyiv police chief: 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces detained in capital during war

2 min read
Kyiv police chief: 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces detained in capital during war

Potentially, there may be many enemy agents in Kyiv, the criminal element of the capital is under the control of law enforcement officers to the maximum extent possible, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv Ivan Vyhovsky said.

"During the war, some 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces were detained in Kyiv. Of course, not all the facts were confirmed, but these 313 people who were registered were transferred to the SBU. The special service was already engaged in documenting them," the chief of the capital's police told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said ten operational groups are currently working in Kyiv to identify sabotage and reconnaissance forces.

Answering a question of whether there could be many enemy agents in the capital at present, Vyhovsky said: "There could potentially be many. But to commit crimes, you need training, certain opportunities – it is not so simple. Perhaps someone has some ideas and bears, but it is difficult to implement them."

In this context, the chief of the capital's headquarters said: "The criminal element is under the maximum control of both the police and other law enforcement agencies."

"As for the fact that in Kyiv and in our state in general there are people who, let us say, have 'other views,' this is really the case," he said.

Tags: #vyhovsky #sabotage_groups

MORE ABOUT

13:46 15.08.2022
Some 433 firearms seized from illicit trafficking in Kyiv during war, mostly at checkpoints

Some 433 firearms seized from illicit trafficking in Kyiv during war, mostly at checkpoints

17:17 27.02.2022
SBI, SBU, National Police carrying out large-scale measures to identify Russian sabotage groups

SBI, SBU, National Police carrying out large-scale measures to identify Russian sabotage groups

13:18 26.02.2022
Sabotage groups distribute mined valuables, gadgets in Sumy region - military-civil administration

Sabotage groups distribute mined valuables, gadgets in Sumy region - military-civil administration

14:55 25.02.2022
All sabotage groups identified in Kyiv destroyed – Interior Ministry

All sabotage groups identified in Kyiv destroyed – Interior Ministry

13:58 11.08.2021
Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

15:03 31.12.2016
Ukrainian Justice Ministry decides on return of citizen convicted of spying in Russia

Ukrainian Justice Ministry decides on return of citizen convicted of spying in Russia

10:38 27.04.2016
Kyiv asks Moscow to extradite Ukrainian citizen Vyhovsky convicted for spying

Kyiv asks Moscow to extradite Ukrainian citizen Vyhovsky convicted for spying

12:21 01.04.2016
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests refusal to hear Vyhovsky appeal

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests refusal to hear Vyhovsky appeal

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

LATEST

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Rada adopts appeal to FATF as for excluding Russia from members, including it 'black list'

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

AD
AD
AD
AD