Kyiv police chief: 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces detained in capital during war

Potentially, there may be many enemy agents in Kyiv, the criminal element of the capital is under the control of law enforcement officers to the maximum extent possible, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Kyiv Ivan Vyhovsky said.

"During the war, some 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces were detained in Kyiv. Of course, not all the facts were confirmed, but these 313 people who were registered were transferred to the SBU. The special service was already engaged in documenting them," the chief of the capital's police told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said ten operational groups are currently working in Kyiv to identify sabotage and reconnaissance forces.

Answering a question of whether there could be many enemy agents in the capital at present, Vyhovsky said: "There could potentially be many. But to commit crimes, you need training, certain opportunities – it is not so simple. Perhaps someone has some ideas and bears, but it is difficult to implement them."

In this context, the chief of the capital's headquarters said: "The criminal element is under the maximum control of both the police and other law enforcement agencies."

"As for the fact that in Kyiv and in our state in general there are people who, let us say, have 'other views,' this is really the case," he said.