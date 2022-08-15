Facts

13:46 15.08.2022

Some 433 firearms seized from illicit trafficking in Kyiv during war, mostly at checkpoints

2 min read
Some 433 firearms seized from illicit trafficking in Kyiv during war, mostly at checkpoints

During Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the police in Kyiv seized 433 firearms, 11 grenade launchers, nine machine guns from illegal circulation, mostly weapons are confiscated at checkpoints, Chief of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Ivan Vyhovsky has said.

"There were 182 cases of illegal handling of weapons last year, this year there are 365, we see that this is a significant increase and a problem," Vyhovsky told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In total, we seized 433 firearms, 11 grenade launchers, nine machine guns, 187 assault rifles, 145 pistols and more than 73,000 ammunition, including 212 grenades, from illegal circulation during the war. In most cases, we seize weapons at checkpoints," the chief of police in Kyiv said.

In general, according to him, it is necessary to create a unified register of weapons and streamline the issue of legalization of weapons.

"I think that the position determined by the Minister of Internal Affairs is correct. Firstly, if firearms are issued, then short-barreled pistols. Secondly, of course, all this still needs to be worked out. Make a certain inventory, a register... and then it will be possible talk about something specific," Vyhovsky said.

As for the psychological readiness of Ukrainians to have weapons for their own protection, the police chief said: "When issuing weapons, people should be checked qualitatively by psychiatrists and narcologists. In general, it is necessary to approach this issue very carefully and balanced."

Tags: #vyhovsky #firearms

MORE ABOUT

11:50 15.08.2022
Kyiv police chief: 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces detained in capital during war

Kyiv police chief: 313 potential members of 23 sabotage and reconnaissance forces detained in capital during war

12:14 23.02.2022
Rada backs bill allowing circulation of civilian firearms, but not short-barreled

Rada backs bill allowing circulation of civilian firearms, but not short-barreled

13:58 11.08.2021
Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

Vyhovsky heads Kyiv Police

15:03 31.12.2016
Ukrainian Justice Ministry decides on return of citizen convicted of spying in Russia

Ukrainian Justice Ministry decides on return of citizen convicted of spying in Russia

10:38 27.04.2016
Kyiv asks Moscow to extradite Ukrainian citizen Vyhovsky convicted for spying

Kyiv asks Moscow to extradite Ukrainian citizen Vyhovsky convicted for spying

12:21 01.04.2016
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests refusal to hear Vyhovsky appeal

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protests refusal to hear Vyhovsky appeal

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

LATEST

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Russia inflicts 73 times more strikes on civilian targets than on military ones – Podoliak

Verkhovna Rada calls on UN, European countries to recognize Russia's actions at Zaporizhia NPP nuclear terrorism act, impose sanctions on Russia's nuclear industry

French govt ready to help Ukraine with territory mine clearance – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

Rada adopts appeal to FATF as for excluding Russia from members, including it 'black list'

Rada extends martial law for 90 days – MPs

Rada elects two members of High Council of Justice – MP Honcharenko

Not massacres in Ukraine, but talk about loss of visas could turn Russians to awareness of war and responsibility – Podoliak

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

Kyiv police chief: 13 episodes of Russia's war crimes recorded in Hostomel, Russian military being established

AD
AD
AD
AD