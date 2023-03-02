Facts

13:32 02.03.2023

Podoliak: Story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia is classic provocation

1 min read
Advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak called the story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia a "classic deliberate provocation."

"The story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia is a classic deliberate provocation. Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war. The partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger and more aggressive. Fear your partisans..." he said on Twitter on Thursday.

