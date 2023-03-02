Podoliak: Story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia is classic provocation

Advisor to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak called the story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia a "classic deliberate provocation."

"The story about Ukraine's sabotage group in Russia is a classic deliberate provocation. Russia wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country and the growing poverty after the year of war. The partisan movement in Russia is getting stronger and more aggressive. Fear your partisans..." he said on Twitter on Thursday.