Facts

11:29 13.08.2022

Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

Over past day, as result of shelling in Donetsk region, five people killed, 35 injured

Over the past day, as a result of shelling of settlements in Donetsk region, five people were killed, another 35 civilians were injured, head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

"During August 12, the Russians killed five civilians of Donbas: two in Kramatorsk, one in Bakhmut, one in Kurakhove and one in Kodema. Another 35 people were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to him, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Tags: #donetsk_region #shelling

