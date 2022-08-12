Facts

15:48 12.08.2022

Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

1 min read
Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

Russia has been blocking medicines supply to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine through humanitarian corridors since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

"Since the beginning of the war, Russian has not given Ukraine a chance to supply the temporarily occupied territories with medicines through humanitarian corridors," the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said, citing Deputy Health Minister Oleksandr Komaryda.

The official said Russia does not allow providing temporarily occupied Kherson region with medicines, adding that "there are such cynical cases when the occupation forces seize cargoes from volunteers and pretend that they were provided by Russia."

"The Health Ministry has appealed to the international partners – the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, Doctors Without Borders – however, it did not receive any security guarantees and confirmation of humanitarian corridors from these organizations," Komaryda said.

At the same time, he stressed that the Affordable Medicines national reimbursement program, as well as centers for the distribution of medicines received as humanitarian aid continue to operate in the frontline regions.

Tags: #medicines #occupied_territories

MORE ABOUT

18:32 08.08.2022
Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

Russian invaders intend to take 104 children from Luhansk region to Russia – region’s head

14:07 26.07.2022
SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

SBU exposes Russia's plans for pseudo-referendum on annexation of Ukraine’s occupied regions

10:05 19.07.2022
Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

Zelensky: People in occupied areas do not forget about Ukraine

16:33 14.07.2022
Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Number of searches of Ukrainians increased in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine – Defense Ministry

15:37 24.06.2022
Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

Russian invaders abduct relatives of Ukrainian servicemen, including children – Ukrainian intelligence

17:09 23.06.2022
Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

Russia deploys points for issuing Russian passports in occupied territories, puts pressure on Ukrainians to obtain them - Defense Ministry

17:14 09.06.2022
Russia defining specific places for holding so-called referendums in temporarily occupied territories

Russia defining specific places for holding so-called referendums in temporarily occupied territories

17:59 25.05.2022
Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

09:41 19.05.2022
Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

09:14 02.05.2022
All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

All temporarily occupied territories to be liberated – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Energoatom: Background radiation at Zaporizhia NPP within normal range, no fires at NPP

Intelligence warns about actions being prepared by Russia to discredit Zelensky abroad

LATEST

Ukraine preparing for all possible scenarios due to situation at NPP, possibility of evacuation of population being considered – Monastyrsky

Rada intends to adopt most of bills necessary for Ukraine to join EU by year end – Stefanchuk

Volume of Swedish aid to Ukraine since war start amounts to EUR 395 mln – ambassador

Chornomorsk and Pivdenny ports send fifth batch of Ukrainian grain

Reaction of intl community to Russia's nuclear blackmail should be quick and tough – Stefanchuk

More MLRS M270s arrive in Ukraine from UK

Russians fail to break through defense of Ukrainian Armed Forces in Luhansk region, they are preparing for ‘"referendum’ now

Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Ukraine returns bodies of 522 dead Ukrainian defenders listed as missing

Kuleba discusses global food security with UAE FM, invites Emirati side to participate in Ukraine's Fast Recovery Plan

AD
AD
AD
AD