Russia blocks medicines supply to temporarily occupied territories since beginning of war

Russia has been blocking medicines supply to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine through humanitarian corridors since the beginning of its full-scale invasion.

"Since the beginning of the war, Russian has not given Ukraine a chance to supply the temporarily occupied territories with medicines through humanitarian corridors," the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said, citing Deputy Health Minister Oleksandr Komaryda.

The official said Russia does not allow providing temporarily occupied Kherson region with medicines, adding that "there are such cynical cases when the occupation forces seize cargoes from volunteers and pretend that they were provided by Russia."

"The Health Ministry has appealed to the international partners – the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, Doctors Without Borders – however, it did not receive any security guarantees and confirmation of humanitarian corridors from these organizations," Komaryda said.

At the same time, he stressed that the Affordable Medicines national reimbursement program, as well as centers for the distribution of medicines received as humanitarian aid continue to operate in the frontline regions.