Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants have joined the international procurement of medicines within the framework of the Critical Medicines Alliance.

"Six Ukrainian plants have already joined the Critical Medicines Alliance, which indicates Ukraine's interest in cooperation with the EU," the Ministry of Health reported, citing Deputy Minister Maryna Slobodnichenko.

The Ministry of Health also reported that within the framework of an official visit to Ukraine, a delegation of the European Parliament's Public Health Committee (SANT), headed by chairman of the committee Adam Jarubas, held a number of meetings dedicated to discussing the state and prospects for the development of the pharmaceutical sector in Ukraine.

The delegation's focus is on the regulation of the pharmaceutical market and Ukraine's fulfillment of its European integration obligations in the field of healthcare.

As reported, during the screening of the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law under Chapter 28 "Consumer Protection and Health", the European Commission noted Ukraine's progress in the field of health care, in particular in the field of pharmaceutical regulation. Among the key tasks are the adaptation of the regulatory framework to EU requirements and the creation of a modern, effective state control body in Ukraine.

Previously, a number of Ukrainian pharmaceutical manufacturers expressed interest in participating in centralized procurement of medicines conducted by international organizations, however, according to their assessment, the presence of Ukrainian drugs in critical procurement programs of medicines by international structures such as the Critical Medicine Alliance is limited by the terms of such programs.