Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:43 29.05.2025

Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

2 min read
Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

The measures introduced by the government to regulate retail prices for medicines led to an increase in prices for all medicines, except for those included in the TOP-100 list, as well as to the curtailment of loyalty programs that pharmacies developed.

This is stated in an open letter to the President of Ukraine and representatives of government authorities, signed by the heads of the largest specialized pharmaceutical associations, the text of which was transmitted to Interfax-Ukraine.

Its authors, in particular, note that pharmaceutical market participants express support for key reforms to reduce medicine prices for the population, but emphasize the criticality of maintaining the functioning of pharmacy infrastructure as a strategic component of the healthcare system.

The signatories note that due to the measures introduced, pharmacy chains have found themselves under excessive regulatory pressure, which did not affect pharmaceutical manufacturers, which form about 72% of the cost of medicines.

"The restrictions introduced have led to the suspension of pharmacy loyalty programs for patients, a narrowing of the assortment and prescriptions of drugs, an increase in retail prices for medicines to the maximum limit, the suspension of investments in personnel training and the restoration of pharmacy infrastructure," the signatories say.

The authors of the appeal note that the ban on marketing agreements did not produce the expected result in terms of the cost of medicines, but "put the financial stability of pharmacies at risk." At the same time, they say that after three months of coordinated work by all stakeholders on the draft procedure for providing marketing services in the retail pharmaceutical market, the final version of the draft, presented by the Ministry of Health, "takes into account the interests of one manufacturer and completely contradicts the agreed position of market participants."

The signatories of the letter demand that the final version of the procedure for providing marketing services include a marketing expense amount agreed upon by market participants of 12% of the total retail sales, which will ensure the protection of patients' interests and transparency of pricing.

 

Tags: #prices #pharmacies #medicines

MORE ABOUT

18:22 28.05.2025
Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

Need for medicines for patients with multiple sclerosis is only 20% covered – patients

21:12 20.05.2025
Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

Housing prices in Ukraine increase by 11.2% in Q1 2025 - statistics

20:41 30.04.2025
Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

17:32 30.04.2025
Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

Regulation of drug markups does not lead to closure of pharmacies – Liashko

16:38 30.04.2025
Opening pharmacies at municipal medical institutions will reduce drug prices by eliminating rent payments – Liashko

Opening pharmacies at municipal medical institutions will reduce drug prices by eliminating rent payments – Liashko

17:47 25.04.2025
Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

Six Ukrainian pharmaceutical plants join intl procurement of medicines within Critical Medicines Alliance

20:37 24.02.2025
Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

12:06 13.02.2025
Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

20:28 10.02.2025
NSDC to consider price reduction for medicines by manufacturers, chains – Zelenskyy

NSDC to consider price reduction for medicines by manufacturers, chains – Zelenskyy

19:20 30.01.2025
Pork prices stable, to continue to remain at level of UHA 74-75/kg – analysts

Pork prices stable, to continue to remain at level of UHA 74-75/kg – analysts

HOT NEWS

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

LATEST

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

Gas operators from 5 countries agree on scheme to supply U.S. LNG from Greece to Ukraine

Shmyhal discusses cooperation in defense industry with Finnish businessmen at BRAVE1 military technology exhibition

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

Govt extends term of preferential lending from 2 to 5 years for businesses in high military risk zones

Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

AD
AD