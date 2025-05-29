Pharmacists appeal to the president to protect the reform and maintain transparent market rules

The measures introduced by the government to regulate retail prices for medicines led to an increase in prices for all medicines, except for those included in the TOP-100 list, as well as to the curtailment of loyalty programs that pharmacies developed.

This is stated in an open letter to the President of Ukraine and representatives of government authorities, signed by the heads of the largest specialized pharmaceutical associations, the text of which was transmitted to Interfax-Ukraine.

Its authors, in particular, note that pharmaceutical market participants express support for key reforms to reduce medicine prices for the population, but emphasize the criticality of maintaining the functioning of pharmacy infrastructure as a strategic component of the healthcare system.

The signatories note that due to the measures introduced, pharmacy chains have found themselves under excessive regulatory pressure, which did not affect pharmaceutical manufacturers, which form about 72% of the cost of medicines.

"The restrictions introduced have led to the suspension of pharmacy loyalty programs for patients, a narrowing of the assortment and prescriptions of drugs, an increase in retail prices for medicines to the maximum limit, the suspension of investments in personnel training and the restoration of pharmacy infrastructure," the signatories say.

The authors of the appeal note that the ban on marketing agreements did not produce the expected result in terms of the cost of medicines, but "put the financial stability of pharmacies at risk." At the same time, they say that after three months of coordinated work by all stakeholders on the draft procedure for providing marketing services in the retail pharmaceutical market, the final version of the draft, presented by the Ministry of Health, "takes into account the interests of one manufacturer and completely contradicts the agreed position of market participants."

The signatories of the letter demand that the final version of the procedure for providing marketing services include a marketing expense amount agreed upon by market participants of 12% of the total retail sales, which will ensure the protection of patients' interests and transparency of pricing.



