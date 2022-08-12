Amnesty International calls on UNSC to hold Russia accountable for seizure of Zaporizhia NPP by its troops

Amnesty International (AI) calls on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to hold Russia accountable for the seizure of Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) by its troops, Secretary General of the organization Agnès Callamard said.

“The imminent danger posed by the militarization of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant is and should be the key issue for the Security Council. It would appear that this militarization is part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to threaten civilians and put millions of people at great risk. We should also keep our attention on Russia’s abominable conduct, and the fact that during its six months of aggression against Ukraine its forces have endangered and killed many civilians. We should not allow the Russian authorities to avoid accountability,” the Secretary General said.

She noted that “the allegations we are receiving directly from Enerhodar, the town adjacent to the nuclear plant, speak volumes about the terrible impact Russia’s militarization of the plant and surrounding areas is having on civilians. Amnesty International is currently investigating these worrying reports and urges the Security Council to do the same.”

She also called on the UN Security Council to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine and to protect civilians.

|The UN Security Council’s unequivocal priority – with regard not just to Zaporizhia but across the entire conflict – must be to ensure civilians are protected,” the Secretary General said.

Earlier it was reported that on August 5, the ZNPP turned off one of the three operating units due to limited capacity due to damage to power lines by the Russian military’s shelling. Later, President of state-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Petro Kotin said that in case of further damage, the NPP would be turned into blackout mode.