General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

Oleksiy Hromov, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, did not confirm the involvement of Ukrainian servicemen in the explosions at the Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka.

"Yes, indeed, there were explosions at the Zyabrovka airfield. The day before, there were similar explosions at the Saky airfield. Of course, every serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, each unit would have a goal, would try to add an asterisk for a shot down. But now we have only those facts, which are commented by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense of Russia," Hromov said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform on Thursday.