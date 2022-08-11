Facts

10:18 11.08.2022

Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

2 min read
Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

The more losses the occupiers have, the faster we will be able to liberate our land and guarantee the security of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message on Wednesday.

“This is a question that worries absolutely everyone: when will the war end? Someone says - months, someone - a year, someone - even more. But the question of time actually directly depends on the question of the losses that Russia will suffer,” Zelensky said.

According to him, “this is what everyone who defends our state and helps Ukraine should think about: how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers so that the time of the war gets shorter.”

“If almost 43,000 dead Russian soldiers do not convince the Russian leadership that they need to find a way out of the war, then more fighting is needed, more results are needed to convince,” Zelensky said.

He noted that in just one day, the occupiers lost ten combat aircraft: nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhia.

Zelensky recalled that a conference at the level of defense ministers of Ukraine's partner states begins tomorrow in Copenhagen. “Further support for our state in this war, including weapons, will be discussed. I am grateful to all our partners who understand that only by ensuring Russia's defeat on the battlefield, only by Russian losses - military, political, economic - can the return of security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe be brought closer,” the president said.

Tags: #war #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

11:10 11.08.2022
Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

Russia keeps two Kaliber missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – AFU Navy

10:04 11.08.2022
Armed forces of Ukraine won’t leave shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered – Zelensky

Armed forces of Ukraine won’t leave shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered – Zelensky

17:06 10.08.2022
It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

09:19 10.08.2022
Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

Russian war against Ukraine, Europe starts in Crimea and will end with its liberation - Zelensky

12:53 09.08.2022
Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 300 soldiers, 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems and helicopter in Ukraine per day – General Staff

10:43 09.08.2022
Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

Zelensky thanks Biden for providing Ukraine with new $1 bln security aid package

09:47 09.08.2022
Zelensky believes that Western countries should ban entry to all Russian citizens

Zelensky believes that Western countries should ban entry to all Russian citizens

09:15 09.08.2022
Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

Zelensky urges world to speed up response to Russia's nuclear blackmail

10:15 08.08.2022
Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

16:39 06.08.2022
Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

Ukrainian defenders kill 200 invaders, destroy 14 tanks, 14 armored vehicles, one enemy air defense system in past 24 hours - General Staff

More than nine Russian planes liquidated in Crimea – AFU Air Force

LATEST

General Staff does not confirm Ukraine's involvement in explosions at Belarusian airfield Zyabrovka

Russian occupiers again shell Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

About 13,000 Belarusian soldiers agree to participate in war against Ukraine – AFU General Staff

McDonald's introduces phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv, western Ukraine

Israeli Embassy in Ukraine hands over 50,000 packages of ready meals to Kyiv, they to be donated to AFU – Klitschko

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Estonia restricting visa issuance, arrivals of Russian citizens

EU coordinates delivery of more than 60,000 tonnes of aid to Ukraine worth over EUR 425 mln

Latvian Seimas recognizes Russia as state-sponsor of terrorism

Dpty Head of President’s Office Tymoshenko announces completion of joint developments with Zelensky on implementation of Ukraine’s recovery, modernization plan

AD
AD
AD
AD