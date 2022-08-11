Zelensky: Invaders’ losses will bring war end closer

The more losses the occupiers have, the faster we will be able to liberate our land and guarantee the security of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video message on Wednesday.

“This is a question that worries absolutely everyone: when will the war end? Someone says - months, someone - a year, someone - even more. But the question of time actually directly depends on the question of the losses that Russia will suffer,” Zelensky said.

According to him, “this is what everyone who defends our state and helps Ukraine should think about: how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers so that the time of the war gets shorter.”

“If almost 43,000 dead Russian soldiers do not convince the Russian leadership that they need to find a way out of the war, then more fighting is needed, more results are needed to convince,” Zelensky said.

He noted that in just one day, the occupiers lost ten combat aircraft: nine in Crimea and one more in the direction of Zaporizhia.

Zelensky recalled that a conference at the level of defense ministers of Ukraine's partner states begins tomorrow in Copenhagen. “Further support for our state in this war, including weapons, will be discussed. I am grateful to all our partners who understand that only by ensuring Russia's defeat on the battlefield, only by Russian losses - military, political, economic - can the return of security for Ukraine and the whole of Europe be brought closer,” the president said.