Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

A single information center will be created in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the centralized dissemination of military information, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"As far as I know, it was decided to create a Single information center of the Ministry of Defense, which will accumulate and centrally communicate everything related to military information," Yermak said.

According to him, such a step is logical and necessary so that foreign partners can receive all the necessary information and answers to their questions.

At the same time, commenting on the topic that has appeared in the global media space about the alleged opacity of schemes for the use of Western weapons supplied by Ukraine, as well as statements about this by American Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, Yermak noted that the precondition for this, first of all, is Russian influence, and secondly, it is a question of proper communication of the President's Office.

"Therefore, it is important that communication is timely and people receive all the necessary answers to questions ... The propaganda machine of the Russian Federation will continue to work. It is necessary to resist this professionally. I think we are doing everything today to make it possible," he said.