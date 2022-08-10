Facts

16:46 10.08.2022

Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

2 min read
Ministry of Defense to create single info center for centralized dissemination of military info – Yermak

A single information center will be created in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the centralized dissemination of military information, head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"As far as I know, it was decided to create a Single information center of the Ministry of Defense, which will accumulate and centrally communicate everything related to military information," Yermak said.

According to him, such a step is logical and necessary so that foreign partners can receive all the necessary information and answers to their questions.

At the same time, commenting on the topic that has appeared in the global media space about the alleged opacity of schemes for the use of Western weapons supplied by Ukraine, as well as statements about this by American Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, Yermak noted that the precondition for this, first of all, is Russian influence, and secondly, it is a question of proper communication of the President's Office.

"Therefore, it is important that communication is timely and people receive all the necessary answers to questions ... The propaganda machine of the Russian Federation will continue to work. It is necessary to resist this professionally. I think we are doing everything today to make it possible," he said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #information #yermak

MORE ABOUT

18:15 10.08.2022
Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

Yermak: Ban on issuing Schengen visas to Russians is priority goal of new package of EU sanctions

18:03 10.08.2022
Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

Relations with Russia after war will depend on what happens to it in future – Yermak

17:31 10.08.2022
Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

17:06 10.08.2022
It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

15:34 05.08.2022
Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

10:32 28.07.2022
Ukraine's goal is to strengthen sanctions to break Russian military machine – Yermak

Ukraine's goal is to strengthen sanctions to break Russian military machine – Yermak

19:09 21.07.2022
Yermak, Zaluzhny hold another phone talk with reps of US political, military leadership

Yermak, Zaluzhny hold another phone talk with reps of US political, military leadership

16:59 20.07.2022
Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

Russian occupiers continue to steal Ukrainian grain – intelligence agency

16:13 18.07.2022
Sabotage-reconnaissance group of Marine Corps of Northern Fleet of Russian Navy neutralized in Kharkiv region – Defense Intelligence Agency

Sabotage-reconnaissance group of Marine Corps of Northern Fleet of Russian Navy neutralized in Kharkiv region – Defense Intelligence Agency

15:09 14.07.2022
Yermak-McFaul group becomes key platform for allies' sanctions policy on Russia

Yermak-McFaul group becomes key platform for allies' sanctions policy on Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Yermak sees no obstacles to launching competition for NABU Head

It’s vital to end active phase of war before onset of winter – Head of President's Office

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

LATEST

Russia plans to hold cheap show at UNSC – Podoliak

Blow inflicted on Kakhovsky bridge completely disables it – Pivden task force

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

G7 countries call on Russia to return control over Zaporizhia NPP to Ukraine – statement

More than 700,000 people will starve because of russia - Embassy of Ukraine in Israel

Ukraine returns over 500 dead soldiers, listed as missing

Health Ministry to begin delivering single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson around Ukraine

Resumption of oil transit from Russia via Ukraine expected in coming days, all parties agree

Pharmaceutical distributor Venta transfers corporate rights belonging to Russian company to ARMA management

Nine planes of Russian invaders destroyed in Crimea – Ukraine's Air Force

AD
AD
AD
AD