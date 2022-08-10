Facts

10:38 10.08.2022

Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

Ukraine's air defense shoots down three missiles over Zaporizhia

In the sky over Zaporizhia on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday night, the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down three missiles, head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Starukh said.

"Late yesterday at about 23:00, a loud explosion sound was heard near Zaporizhia. According to preliminary information, this is the result of the work of the air defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which shot down an enemy missile. At the moment, the circumstances of the incident are being established," he wrote on the Telegram channel on Wednesday night.

Starukh added that after midnight the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down two more missiles.

"We’ve lost some windows, but the enemy has lost two missiles!" he clarified.

