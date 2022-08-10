Facts

10:09 10.08.2022

Three people, incl child, injured and residential buildings damaged as result of shelling of Mykolaiv

Three people, incl child, injured and residential buildings damaged as result of shelling of Mykolaiv

Three people, including a 13-year-old child, were wounded as a result of Russian night shelling of Mykolaiv with Smerch MLRS rockets, residential buildings were also damaged, Vitalyy Kim, head of the regional military administration, said.

"On the night of August 10, at about 1:40 am, the enemy fired Mykolaiv with Smerch MLRS rockets. According to preliminary information, three people were injured. Among them, a 13-year-old girl. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of shelling. There were also hits on the territory of the enterprise, warehouses and a motor depot. Detailed information is being specified," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych added that eight private houses were damaged.

"Seven of them had windows, doors, roofs and facades damaged. In another one, a fire broke out as a result of a rocket hit. The fire destroyed the roof, ceiling and insulation of the building. The fire was extinguished by rescuers of the State Emergency Service," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

