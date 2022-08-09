New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

The provision of a new $1 billion US defense assistance package to Ukraine indicates a high level of trust between the presidents of the two countries and their teams, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"The allocation of a new package [of assistance to Ukraine] indicates that personally between President Zelensky and President Biden, as well as between the teams of Biden and Zelensky, a high level of trust and interaction has developed," the press service of the Foreign Ministry quotes Kuleba as saying at the national telethon on Monday.

According to him, this is "the best counterargument for those who claim that there is supposedly no trust between Ukraine and the United States."

Kuleba believes that this also destroys the assertion of Russian propaganda that the partners allegedly do not know where the weapons provided to Ukraine are going and urged "keep a cool mind and win the information war."

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked US President Joe Biden for providing Ukraine with new defense weapons, of which 18 security aid packages had already been provided since August 2021.

"The new package includes not only Javelin systems that are well-known to all Ukrainians, but also missiles for HIMARS and NASAMS, which are no less well-known to all, and other weapons. All this is essential not only for our defense, but also for offensive operations," he said.

US President Joseph Biden reportedly authorized an additional aid package of up to $1 billion to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs.