Configuration of Europe for next 50-100 years being determined in Ukraine – Podoliak

Advisor to head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak declares the possibility of negotiations with the Russian Federation only if it has several important tactical defeats and noted the need for Europe to provide military and financial support to Ukraine to win the war, the website of the head of the Ukrainian state said on Monday.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to reach an agreement with Russia today. Russia will definitely refuse or try to deceive the contractual parties. It makes full use of its expansionist capabilities and wants to promote the status quo, which is unacceptable for Ukraine. Therefore, we must understand that the negotiation process with Russia is possible only if there are several important tactical defeats," Podoliak said in an interview with the French newspaper Le Figaro.

According to him, world leaders should understand that this war is a war of democracy against authoritarianism, and if Russia wins, it will dominate Europe and also try to encroach on other countries, for example, Poland, the Baltic States, Moldova. "I also tell our partners: if Russia wins, it will remain unpunished for its terrible war crimes, which the whole world has now seen," the adviser to the head of the President's Office added.

On the other hand, according to Podoliak, victory over the Russian Federation will ensure a peaceful future for Europe and countries in other parts of the world without energy, migration or food blackmail and the threat of a new armed conflict.

"Ukrainians are ready to die for freedom and they are dying for it. Europe's task is simply to support us. Give us weapons, give us financial aid, give us the opportunity to win this war! We are ready to give our blood so that people remain free, so that the European Union remains free. Today, the historical configuration of the European Community for the next 50-100 years is being determined," Podoliak summed up.

He also said that currently there are no contacts between Ukraine and the Russian Federation at the military-political level, but there is a dialogue on the exchange of prisoners and bodies of dead soldiers, along humanitarian corridors, as well as negotiations through intermediaries on grain exports.