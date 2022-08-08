Facts

10:15 08.08.2022

Zelensky meets with American actress Jessica Chastain

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with American actress Jessica Chastain.

"American actress Jessica Chastain is in Ukraine today. For us, such visits by famous people are very valuable. Thanks to this, the world will hear, know and understand the truth about what is happening in our country even more. Thank you for your support!" Zelensky wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday evening.

Earlier it was reported that Chastain arrived in Kyiv, where she visited the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. In addition, the actress plans to go to Irpin.

 

