Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has described shelling attacks by the Russian occupation forces on Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as a crime and an act of terror.

"Today, the occupiers created another extremely risky situation for everyone in Europe – they fired at the Zaporizhia NPP, twice in one day. This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shelling of this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror," he said in a daily video address on Friday night.

According to the president, "Russia should bear responsibility for the very fact of creating a threat to the nuclear power plant."

"And this is not only another argument in favor of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. This is an argument in favor of applying tough sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry – from Rosatom to all related companies and individuals. This is purely a matter of safety. The one who creates nuclear threats to other nations is definitely not capable of using nuclear technologies safely," Zelensky said.