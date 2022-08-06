Facts

11:44 06.08.2022

Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

1 min read
Zelensky: Occupier forces' shelling of Zaporizhia NPP is crime, act of terror

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has described shelling attacks by the Russian occupation forces on Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) as a crime and an act of terror.

"Today, the occupiers created another extremely risky situation for everyone in Europe – they fired at the Zaporizhia NPP, twice in one day. This is the largest nuclear power plant on our continent. And any shelling of this facility is an open, brazen crime, an act of terror," he said in a daily video address on Friday night.

According to the president, "Russia should bear responsibility for the very fact of creating a threat to the nuclear power plant."

"And this is not only another argument in favor of recognizing Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. This is an argument in favor of applying tough sanctions against the entire Russian nuclear industry – from Rosatom to all related companies and individuals. This is purely a matter of safety. The one who creates nuclear threats to other nations is definitely not capable of using nuclear technologies safely," Zelensky said.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

14:46 06.08.2022
Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

13:43 06.08.2022
President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

13:10 06.08.2022
Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

12:00 06.08.2022
Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

Russian invaders probably use Zaporizhia NPP for deployment of heavy weapons

11:45 06.08.2022
Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

10:02 05.08.2022
Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

17:42 04.08.2022
Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

12:50 04.08.2022
China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

10:25 04.08.2022
Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

Zelensky: It is disgusting when former leaders of states with European values work for Russia, which fighting against these values

10:17 04.08.2022
Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

Global security architecture must ensure non-use of terror by one state against another – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

Russian military hiding in Zaporizhia NPP basements – Energoatom

President proposes Verkhovna Rada to approve NSDC decision of Aug 5 on sanctions against Russia

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Zelensky holds meeting on compensating Ukraine for damage caused by Russia's aggression

LATEST

Juvenile prosecutors: Some 361 children killed, more than 702 injured amid Russian armed aggression in Ukraine

Russian forces kill five civilians, wound 14 people in Donetsk region on Aug 5 – Kyrylenko

Occupiers collect pensioners' personal data in Kherson region, promote university entry campaign – Kherson city council

Pieces of S-300 missile found on night attack scene in Kharkiv – prosecutors

Occupiers intend to hold show trial of captives in Mariupol, assemble cages in theater building – city council

Enemy shells Sumy region more than 60 times on Friday – Zhyvytsky

Head of Amnesty International Ukraine Pokalchuk resigns

Invaders go on offensive in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut directions – AFU General Staff

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

SAPO is key defending Ukraine against Russia's influence – US Ambassador Brink

AD
AD
AD
AD