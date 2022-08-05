Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

On Friday, August 5, Russian invaders fired at the residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv, there are significant damage and casualties, the area of destruction is huge, Mayor of the city Oleksandr Sinkevych said.

"This afternoon, Russian terrorists fired on residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv. The area of ​​destruction is huge. Private houses, high-rise buildings were damaged. There are fires, significant destruction and casualties. Rescue services are working on the ground. I will give you detailed information later," he said in Telegram channel.

Earlier, Head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Kim reported more than ten injured and killed as a result of the shelling of Mykolaiv in one place.

"There are already more than ten (300) in only one place after shelling during the day, there are 200, the brigades are still working. Updated information will be available by 16:00. I am closely following the courts for spotters," he said in the Telegram channel.