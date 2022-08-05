Facts

10:46 05.08.2022

Digital Ministry plans to provide Wi-Fi to all bomb shelters of educational institutions

1 min read
Digital Ministry plans to provide Wi-Fi to all bomb shelters of educational institutions

 The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, has launched an initiative to provide Wi-Fi Internet access to bomb shelters in all educational institutions.

"Now schools, kindergartens, colleges and universities are actively equipping shelters for the start of the new academic year. The key issue is Wi-Fi connection. We have already received the first 2,500 routers and 1,000 modems from the telecoms business, which will go to educational institutions. Thanks to the Internet in shelters, children and teachers will be able to continue their education even during air raid alerts," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The ministry also noted that equipment for Wi-Fi access and the necessary equipment for high-speed Internet for kindergartens, schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities will be provided free of charge.

It also called on providers and large companies to join this initiative.

Tags: #wi_fi #shelters

MORE ABOUT

10:10 07.03.2022
Datagroup and Volia start connecting bomb shelters to Internet

Datagroup and Volia start connecting bomb shelters to Internet

22:17 27.02.2022
Night for Kyiv will again be difficult, enemy trying to break into city - Klitschko

Night for Kyiv will again be difficult, enemy trying to break into city - Klitschko

14:50 25.02.2022
Klitscho tells Kyivans not to leave homes or shelters because of active fighting

Klitscho tells Kyivans not to leave homes or shelters because of active fighting

16:03 21.11.2017
Communications commission proposes changes to RF use plan to prevent cluttering in Wi-Fi equipment operation

Communications commission proposes changes to RF use plan to prevent cluttering in Wi-Fi equipment operation

18:09 08.06.2016
Construction of wi-fi network in Kyiv subway to finish by late 2017

Construction of wi-fi network in Kyiv subway to finish by late 2017

11:27 20.05.2015
Cabinet introduces IEEE 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard in Ukraine

Cabinet introduces IEEE 802.11ac Wi-Fi standard in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Three vessels with 57,000 tonnes of corn leave ports of Big Odesa - Infrastructure Minister

LATEST

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

SAPO is key defending Ukraine against Russia's influence – US Ambassador Brink

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

Two supporters of aggressor detained in Lviv region, one of them wanted to aim missiles at Bandera monument - SBU

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

AD
AD
AD
AD