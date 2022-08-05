Digital Ministry plans to provide Wi-Fi to all bomb shelters of educational institutions

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Education and Science, has launched an initiative to provide Wi-Fi Internet access to bomb shelters in all educational institutions.

"Now schools, kindergartens, colleges and universities are actively equipping shelters for the start of the new academic year. The key issue is Wi-Fi connection. We have already received the first 2,500 routers and 1,000 modems from the telecoms business, which will go to educational institutions. Thanks to the Internet in shelters, children and teachers will be able to continue their education even during air raid alerts," Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The ministry also noted that equipment for Wi-Fi access and the necessary equipment for high-speed Internet for kindergartens, schools, vocational schools, colleges and universities will be provided free of charge.

It also called on providers and large companies to join this initiative.