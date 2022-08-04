Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is disappointed by the ruling of the Tripoli (Lebanon) court to lift the attachment from the Syrian vessel Laodecia, which transports Ukrainian agricultural products stolen by Russia, according to the official statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic agency, published on Thursday.

It clarifies that, despite the evidence provided, the court did not take into account the position of the competent authorities of Ukraine.

"This ruling actually encourages Russia to continue thefts in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine with a sense of impunity. In addition, with this ruling, Lebanon actually undermines its food security, pushing Ukraine away as its reliable partner," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to it, Ukraine has always made efforts to maintain the food security of Lebanon, taking first place among the exporters of agricultural products to this country in 2021.

At the same time, Ukrainian food supplies to Lebanon did not stop after the start of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, and after the opening of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, the first grain carrier left Odesa for Lebanon.

"Moreover, given the difficult food situation in Lebanon, in coordination with the Ukrainian owners of the illegally exported cargo, the Lebanese side was offered to sell Ukrainian flour and barley at a reduced price," the diplomatic department said.

The Foreign Ministry also said the decision of the Lebanese court allows the Laodecia vessel, which is under international sanctions due to the illegal export of goods from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, to freely leave the port of Tripoli with stolen Ukrainian flour and barley.

"We call on the Lebanese side to revoke the ruling to lift the attachment from the Laodecia vessel and take measures to prevent further attempts to use Lebanon for transactions with stolen Ukrainian grain," the ministry said.