Facts

11:22 04.08.2022

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

2 min read
Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is disappointed by the ruling of the Tripoli (Lebanon) court to lift the attachment from the Syrian vessel Laodecia, which transports Ukrainian agricultural products stolen by Russia, according to the official statement of the Ukrainian diplomatic agency, published on Thursday.

It clarifies that, despite the evidence provided, the court did not take into account the position of the competent authorities of Ukraine.

"This ruling actually encourages Russia to continue thefts in the temporarily occupied south of Ukraine with a sense of impunity. In addition, with this ruling, Lebanon actually undermines its food security, pushing Ukraine away as its reliable partner," the Foreign Ministry said.

According to it, Ukraine has always made efforts to maintain the food security of Lebanon, taking first place among the exporters of agricultural products to this country in 2021.

At the same time, Ukrainian food supplies to Lebanon did not stop after the start of Russia's full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine, and after the opening of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, the first grain carrier left Odesa for Lebanon.

"Moreover, given the difficult food situation in Lebanon, in coordination with the Ukrainian owners of the illegally exported cargo, the Lebanese side was offered to sell Ukrainian flour and barley at a reduced price," the diplomatic department said.

The Foreign Ministry also said the decision of the Lebanese court allows the Laodecia vessel, which is under international sanctions due to the illegal export of goods from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, to freely leave the port of Tripoli with stolen Ukrainian flour and barley.

"We call on the Lebanese side to revoke the ruling to lift the attachment from the Laodecia vessel and take measures to prevent further attempts to use Lebanon for transactions with stolen Ukrainian grain," the ministry said.

Tags: #grain #mfa

MORE ABOUT

11:56 04.08.2022
First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

18:18 03.08.2022
Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

16:30 03.08.2022
Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

11:25 03.08.2022
Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

Canada, UN to provide Ukraine with $40 mln to provide 2.4 mln tonnes of grain storage capacity

09:10 03.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

First vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Istanbul

15:57 02.08.2022
Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

10:05 02.08.2022
Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

Zelensky: Grain exports from Ukraine depend on fulfillment of security parameters, which is responsibility of UN and Turkey

14:49 01.08.2022
24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

24-hour call center of Ukraine's MFA started its operation

11:38 01.08.2022
First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

First vessel with grain leaves Ukraine – Infrastructure Minister

10:55 01.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians refrain from visiting southern regions of Serbia

Ukrainian MFA recommends that Ukrainians refrain from visiting southern regions of Serbia

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

Russian occupiers shell Toretsk from artillery, eight killed, four wounded, including three children – local authorities

China could influence Russia to end war – Zelensky in interview with South China Morning Post

LATEST

Zelensky on possible dialogue with Russia: This is not dialogue, this is ultimatum

Zelensky calls Russia's war against Ukraine ‘colonial’ - press conference for African media

In case of long-term return to Ukraine, citizens should be removed from registration in EU countries – Stefanishyna

Court extends Medvedchuk's arrest until Sep 19

Reznikov: Attempts to equalize Russian aggression and Ukrainian self–defense, as done in Amnesty International material, is evidence of loss of adequacy

Zelensky appoints Yaroslav Yanushevych head of Kherson Regional State Administration

Zelensky holds first conversation in history of bilateral relations with President of Guinea-Bissau

USA to provide Ukraine with logistical assistance in clearing liberated territories

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Russia building up its forces in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions - AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD