Cabinet orders mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region population to safe areas in 13 western, central regions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has ordered a mandatory evacuation of the population of Donetsk region to safe areas of Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kirovograd, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

According to decree No. 679 of August 2, the government instructed the heads of regional state administrations, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Police, the Emergency Situations Service and with the participation of the State Security Service, JSC Ukrzalyznytsia organize and conduct mandatory evacuation under the procedure for conducting evacuation in the event of a threat or occurrence of emergency situations.