Second evacuation train from Donetsk region arrives in Oleksandria at night

At night, Kirovograd region received the second evacuation train from Donetsk region, Head of Kirovograd Regional Military Administration Andriy Raikovych has said.

"At night, Kirovograd region received the second evacuation train from Donetsk region. Everyone stopped in Oleksandria. I thank the city authorities, social services, volunteers, doctors, the State Emergency Service, the police, the Red Cross and, of course, the Regional Military Administration team for the proper organization of the meeting," he said on Telegram.

Among the evacuees are the elderly, people with limited mobility, the sick, and children.

"Just like in the regional center, they immediately received assistance. Then registration and appropriate payments will follow," the head of the regional administration said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said there were ten children among the evacuees, psychologists worked with them. Directly at the station, rescuers set up three tents with beds, for the rest of the arrivals, volunteers and psychologists.

"They were also treated to hot tea and a snack in the field kitchen," the official said.

As reported, on Tuesday, August 2, the process of mandatory evacuation of residents of Donetsk region launched.