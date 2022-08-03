Zelensky: Terrorist attack in Olenivka should be decisive argument for recognizing Russia as terrorist state

The terrorist attack in Olenivka (Donetsk region) should become a decisive argument for all civilized countries of the world to officially recognize Russia as a terrorist state, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video statement on Tuesday evening.

"What else is needed for this? Is not this a brutal and obvious terrorist act not enough for the key capitals of the world to make appropriate decisions to recognize Russia as a terrorist state?" the president said.

He said "the occupiers receive a principled response to all their crimes on the battlefield."

"In this context, I want to thank the President of the United States today. Biden and the entire American people for a new defense support package for Ukraine. The word 'HIMARS' has become almost synonymous with the word 'justice' for our country, and Ukrainian defenders will do everything to make the occupiers feel more and more painful losses due to these very efficient systems every week," he said.

According to him, "we still cannot completely break the advantage of the Russian army in artillery and manpower, and this is very felt in the battles, especially in Donbas – Pisky, Avdiyivka, and other areas. It is just hell. It cannot even be described in words."

"Every Ukrainian should always be grateful to our soldiers who defend Ukrainian positions there, despite the tangible firepower of the terrorists," the president said.