Azov regiment on recognition of 'terrorist organization' in Russia: Russia looking for new reasons for its crimes

The recognition in Russia of the Azov regiment as a "terrorist organization" is an attempt to justify the war crimes committed, according to the regiment's statement, published by the press service in the Telegram channel.

"After the public execution of prisoners of war of the Azov regiment in the settlement of Olenivka, Russia is looking for new reasons and explanations for its war crimes. The Supreme Court of Russia recognized the Azov regiment as a 'terrorist organization.' A non-empire that daily threatens to destroy the world with nuclear weapons, whose the president called for 'snuffing in a crapper,' blowing up houses with his own citizens, suffocating his own and Syrian women and children with poisonous gas, she must be hit in the teeth once and for all," the regiment said in the statement.

The regiment calls on the U.S. Department of State and the authorized agencies of other states to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

"Russia has been proving this status with its daily actions for many years. Every day, its army and special services commit war crimes. Connivance or silence is complicity," according to the statements.

Earlier it became known that the Supreme Court of Russia sustained the claim of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia on the recognition of the Ukrainian regiment "Azov" as a "terrorist organization" and a ban on its activities in Russia.