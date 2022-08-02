Crimean prosecutor's office announces seizure of four ships exporting Ukrainian grain from occupied Crimea – media

The court seized in absentia four ships that violated the procedure for entering and leaving the closed ports of the occupied Crimean peninsula to participate in illegal schemes for the transportation of Ukrainian grain by Russian occupiers to third countries, Krym.Realii writes with reference to head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Ihor Ponochovny.

"As part of the investigation of criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the procedure for entering and leaving the temporarily occupied territory [Part 2 of Article 332-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine], it was established that the vessels Matros Pozinich, Mikhail Nenashev, Matros Koshka under the flag of the Russian Federation, as well as the Syrian vessel Phoenicia, were carrying out systematic illegal measures to enter and exit the closed Sevastopol sea trade port. Thus, the Crimean peninsula is used by the Russian Federation as a 'gray' zone for the transportation of grain, which they illegally took possession of," the prosecutor's office said.

At the same time, the publication notes the impossibility of independently confirming the information that the grain was indeed exported from the occupied territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, within the framework of the above proceedings, in accordance with Article 2, Article 332-1 of the Criminal Code, the captains of the Russian ships Matros Pozinich and Mikhail Nenashev were notified of suspicion.