Conversation between Zelensky and Biden may be organized in near future

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, and U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan, agreed on the need to organize a conversation between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joseph Biden, in the near future.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Valeriy Zaluzhny had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. President's National Security Advisor Jacob Sullivan and U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. The representatives of Ukraine informed the American side of the operational situation and the needs of our army, the pres service of the President’s Office reported.

Yermak, Kuleba, and Zaluzhny noted a considerable contribution of the United States to the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capability.