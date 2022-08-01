Russia moving large numbers of troops to Ukraine's south – Intelligence Agency

Russia is transferring a large number of troops to the south of Ukraine because of the successful Ukrainian offensive, Spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Vadym Skibitsky has said.

"Russia is moving large numbers of troops to Ukraine's south for battles against the country's forces through the newly occupied territories and Crimea, according to Ukraine's deputy head of military intelligence," the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense said, citing Skibitsky in an interview with The Guardian.

According to him, Russia two weeks ago withdrew tactical groups of airborne troops from Donetsk region and transferred them to the occupied Kherson. In addition, Russia is transferring troops from its eastern military district, which were used to attack Sloviansk.

"If Russia won, it would try to capture more territory. They are increasing their troop numbers, preparing for our counteroffensive [in Ukraine's south] and perhaps preparing to launch an offensive of their own. The south is key for them, above all because of Crimea," Skibitsky said.

He also said that in addition to the supply of additional weapons, Ukraine needs help in training troops abroad.