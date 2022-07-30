AFU General Staff, SBU, Main Intelligence Agency and Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand that UN, ICRC immediately respond to terrorist attack of Russia on Olenivka – statement

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights demand from the UN and the ICRC to immediately respond to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to inspect the detention facility in which captured Ukrainian servicemen were held, according to a joint statement of the departments, released on Friday.

"We demand that the UN and the ICRC, who acted as guarantors of the life and health of Ukrainian prisoners of war, immediately respond to the terrorist act committed by the Russian Federation," the message says.

It also calls for the immediate dispatch of representatives of the UN, the ICRC, the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights and representatives of the Joint Center for the Search and Release of Prisoners to the colony in the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region for the purpose of an inspection mission.