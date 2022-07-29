Facts

18:20 29.07.2022

Ports Odesa, Chornomorsk prepare 10 vessels with grain for shipping

The seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk have already loaded grain onto 17 vessels, 10 of which are ready for shipment, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"For the first time since February 24, work has been resumed in the seaports of Ukraine. Vessels that were loaded with grain in the winter are ready to leave as soon as our partners, the UN and Turkey agree on a safe corridor towards the Bosphorus," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

He said that the export of grain will begin with the departure of several loaded ships that were unable to leave the port due to the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

As part of a visit to the ports before the opening of the grain corridor, Kubrakov held a meeting with the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on further steps in the development of port infrastructure and increasing the cargo handling of the Danube port cluster.

