Facts

17:52 29.07.2022

Men with dual citizenship may leave abroad only after termination of Ukrainian citizenship – Border Guard Service

1 min read
Men with dual citizenship may leave abroad only after termination of Ukrainian citizenship – Border Guard Service

Men with dual citizenship, according to the current legislation, can travel outside Ukraine only in case of termination of Ukrainian citizenship, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said.

"In line with the legislation of Ukraine, dual citizenship (i.e. citizenship of Ukraine and one or more countries) is not allowed in Ukraine. A person who has several citizenships, one of which is Ukrainian, is considered a citizen of Ukraine in relations with Ukraine," it said on Facebook.

The grounds for the loss and termination of citizenship of Ukraine are defined in Articles 18 and 19 of the law of Ukraine on citizenship. In any case, citizenship is terminated on the day the decree of the President of Ukraine is issued.

"Thus, individuals can legally use the passport of a citizen of another country to cross the state border of Ukraine after the decree of the President of Ukraine on the loss of citizenship of Ukraine by such persons," the State Border Guard Service concluded.

 

