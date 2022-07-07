Facts

16:37 07.07.2022

Rada plans to adopt about 30 European integration bills by year end – MP

2 min read
Rada plans to adopt about 30 European integration bills by year end – MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to adopt about 30 bills by the end of this year that will bring Ukrainian legislation closer to European legislation, said Maria Mezentseva, chairman of the subcommittee on approximation of Ukrainian legislation to EU legislation (the Servant of the People faction).

"Together with the office of Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna, we have determined that by the end of the year it is realistic to adopt about 30 European integration bills affiliated with different committees of the parliament. Our committee analyzes them for compliance with our obligations under the Association Agreement, 63% of which we have already been able to fulfill," the press service of the Servant of the People quoted Mezentseva as saying.

According to her, the Rada continues to adopt important European integration bills – on combating violence, on waste management and a number of others. And at each session of the parliament, deputies will consider legislative initiatives that bring Ukrainian legislation closer to European legislation.

"The European Integration Committee works every week, sometimes we meet twice a week, because more than 95% of legislative initiatives of the Ukrainian parliament pass through us. The Verkhovna Rada will not stop in its work, and every agenda will have European integration bills," the parliamentarian assured.

