U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

The Embassy of the United States in Tbilisi has criticized consideration of two bills on foreign agents by the Georgian parliament.

"Today is a dark day for Georgia's democracy," the embassy said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, the continuation of consideration of the bills on foreign agents goes against Georgia's aspirations for integration into Europe and its democratic development.

The passing of these bills will harm Georgia's relations with its strategic partners and undermine the important work many Georgian organizations are doing to help compatriots, it said.

"The process and the draft laws raise real questions about the ruling party's commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration," the embassy said.

The two bills on foreign agents are being considered by the Georgian parliament amid the opposition protect outside the parliamentary building on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi.

The Georgian Interior Ministry released a statement on Tuesday evening calling on the organizers of the protest and opposition leaders to refrain from calls for violence and ensure that the protest does not become violent.