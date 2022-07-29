Facts

15:11 29.07.2022

Odesa ports load grain into ships waiting to go to sea – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

The first ships with Ukrainian grain are being loaded in the ports of Odesa region, which have been blocked in Ukrainian waters since the beginning of the war, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"There are 17 ships in the ports with almost 600,000 tonnes of cargo. Of these, 16 ships with Ukrainian grain with a total tonnage of about 580,000 tonnes, which will soon leave for ports of destination," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Tymoshenko also stressed that as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation on the territory of Odesa region, 416 buildings and structures were destroyed or partially damaged.

As reported, on July 29, the ambassadors of the G7 countries in Ukraine arrived in Odesa to check the launch of the grain corridor.

On July 22, under the auspices of the UN, Ukraine and Turkey signed an agreement in Istanbul on the resumption of the safe export of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea.

