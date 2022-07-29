Facts

13:57 29.07.2022

Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

2 min read
Purpose of Russian shelling of Olenivka is to disrupt agreements on exchange of prisoners – Podoliak

The purpose of the Russian army's strike on a pretrial detention facility in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners were kept, is to disrupt agreements on their exchange and an attempt to hide growing evidence of the scale of Russian war crimes, adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"The purpose of the 'Olenivka crime' is to hide the growing evidence of the scale of Russian war crimes and torture, disrupt exchange agreements, discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and (in this case) specific models of foreign rocket weapons that terrify Russian occupiers," Podoliak said on Telegram.

The adviser to the President's Office head said the strike was carefully planned, which, according to him, is indicated by the scale and speed of the information campaign by Russian propagandists, as well as the lack of operational military targets for the Ukrainian army in Olenivka.

"We know that some of the captured defenders were transferred to the barracks where the hit occurred a few days before the crime. Classic, cynical and very thoughtful 'false flag operation,'" he said.

Podoliak also said this "cynical and deliberate massacre of Ukrainian captive citizens by Russians will be investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office and international investigation teams," the identity of the dead will be established by Ukrainian intelligence and special services.

Tags: #prisoners #exchange #podoliak

