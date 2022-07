On Friday, July 29, Russian invaders fired cluster shells at one of the districts of Mykolaiv, there are wounded, doctors are on the sceine, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sinkevych has said.

"Arrivals of cluster shells in one of the districts of Mykolaiv. There are victims. Ambulances have already left for the place. An air raid alert has been declared! I ask everyone to stay in shelters!" the mayor said.