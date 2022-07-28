Prosecutor General Kostin approves Oleksandr Klymenko as SAPO head – Yermak

Oleksandr Klymenko has become the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), announced by the Competition Commission as the winner of the fair selection and confirmed in office by the new Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin immediately after his appointment.

This was written on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning by head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

"I congratulate Andriy Kostin on starting work as the head of the PGO, and Oleksandr Klymenko on his appointment as the head of the SAPO. I wish you effective work," he wrote.

According to Yermak, "an independent anti–corruption infrastructure is an important component of democracy in Ukraine. The fight against corruption is a priority for our state, because our investment attractiveness and business freedom depend on its academic performance. And our PGO, in particular, has an important mission – the investigation of Russia's crimes against Ukraine. We must bring Russian criminals to justice."