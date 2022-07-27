German govt approves sale of 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

The German federal government has approved the sale of Panzerhaubitze2000 howitzers by the German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reports.

"According to Spiegel, the federal government has approved the sale of 100 modern self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. As early as July 13, Robert Habeck's Ministry of Economic Affairs issued a license to the German arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to manufacture Panzerhaubitze2000-type systems. Back in April, Ukraine asked KMW to purchase howitzers directly from the manufacturer. KMW immediately submitted a corresponding proposal," the message says.

It is noted that KMW confirmed the arms deal. A KMW spokesman said the company filed an application with the economic department on July 11 and received a production permit just two days later. The representative named the budget for 100 self-propelled howitzers at EUR 1.7 billion.

KMW plans to start production immediately, but it is not yet clear when the first howitzers will arrive in Ukraine. It is expected that production of all howitzers is designed for several years, so the main concern is the long-term strengthening of the Ukrainian army.

Panzerhaubitze2000 can shoot at 30-40 km, depending on the ammunition used. It is considered one of the most advanced howitzers in the world and can fire up to 10 rounds per minute. According to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Ukraine promised the federal government before the delivery that it would not attack any targets in Russia with weapons from Germany.