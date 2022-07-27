Facts

17:27 27.07.2022

German govt approves sale of 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

2 min read
German govt approves sale of 100 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

The German federal government has approved the sale of Panzerhaubitze2000 howitzers by the German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to Ukraine, Der Spiegel reports.

"According to Spiegel, the federal government has approved the sale of 100 modern self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine. As early as July 13, Robert Habeck's Ministry of Economic Affairs issued a license to the German arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to manufacture Panzerhaubitze2000-type systems. Back in April, Ukraine asked KMW to purchase howitzers directly from the manufacturer. KMW immediately submitted a corresponding proposal," the message says.

It is noted that KMW confirmed the arms deal. A KMW spokesman said the company filed an application with the economic department on July 11 and received a production permit just two days later. The representative named the budget for 100 self-propelled howitzers at EUR 1.7 billion.

KMW plans to start production immediately, but it is not yet clear when the first howitzers will arrive in Ukraine. It is expected that production of all howitzers is designed for several years, so the main concern is the long-term strengthening of the Ukrainian army.

Panzerhaubitze2000 can shoot at 30-40 km, depending on the ammunition used. It is considered one of the most advanced howitzers in the world and can fire up to 10 rounds per minute. According to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, Ukraine promised the federal government before the delivery that it would not attack any targets in Russia with weapons from Germany.

 

Tags: #germany #howitzers

MORE ABOUT

18:09 25.07.2022
Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

Three out of 15 German Gepard systems already at AFU disposal – Reznikov

15:22 15.07.2022
Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

Germany hands over 80 pickups to Ukraine for UAF needs – embassy

15:07 09.07.2022
Ukrainian delegation takes part in Conference of European Armies in Germany

Ukrainian delegation takes part in Conference of European Armies in Germany

15:16 25.06.2022
Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

Germany to grant Ukraine EUR 1 bln – agreement

15:56 24.06.2022
Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

Berlin urges to think about permanent alternative routes for export of Ukrainian grain

18:51 16.06.2022
Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

Germany to continue supplying Ukraine with weapon in future – Scholz

18:26 13.06.2022
Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

Melnyk expects German Chancellor Scholz to fulfill promises on arms supplies to Ukraine, its accession to EU – media

09:38 13.06.2022
Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

Ukraine to receive seven self-propelled howitzers from Germany in late June – Ambassador Melnyk

18:28 09.06.2022
Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

Germany will provide Ukraine with EUR3.5 mln to buy equipment for power grid repairs, up to EUR 22.5 mln in loans from KfW

12:58 08.06.2022
Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Norway donates 155mm self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Occupiers have no technical documents, specialists, equipment for quick repairs of bridge in Kherson – regional council

Rada supports appointment of Kostin as Prosecutor General

Head of Crimean Prosecutor's Office: Crimeans forcibly drafted into Russian army or illegal formations are victims of armed conflict, not criminals

LATEST

More than 30% of educational establishments prepared for full-time study – Shkarlet

Some 35 youth infrastructure facilities damaged amid military operations – Gutzeit

Volyn region ready to repel any attack – Tymoshenko

Slovenia to provide Ukraine with equipment for civilian mine clearance, help to recover Kharkiv – Kuleba

Preparations started for launch of sea grain corridor in Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny ports

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Russia loses more than 40,000 military personnel in Ukraine since Feb 24

EU Ambassador hopes for early appointment of SAPO Head

Some 45% of Ukrainians ready to participate in country's restoration, almost 90% expect compensation for losses from Russia – Rating poll

Rada appoints Sovhyria as judge of Constitutional Court

AD
AD
AD
AD