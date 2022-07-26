Zelensky holds first in history conversation with Uruguay president
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a conversation with President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou.
"Had the first conversation in the history of Ukraine-Uruguay relations with President of Uruguay Luis Lacalle Pou. We're grateful for condemning Russia's aggression and supporting Ukraine in international organizations. Urged Uruguay, like other Latin American states, to impose sanctions on the aggressor," the head of state said on Twitter on Tuesday.