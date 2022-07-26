Facts

13:00 26.07.2022

Russian invaders launch 18 missiles at Mykolaiv, no casualties reported - Kim

As a result of the morning Russian missile strike on Mykolaiv, there were no casualties, the enemy hit the city with 18 missiles, head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim said.

"In the morning we had six X-59 missiles from TU aircraft and 12 S-300 missiles. Not all of them hit the target, some were shot down, some missed, but of those that hit, some hit critical infrastructure and an enterprise. Fortunately, there were no casualties. They destroyed three sections of the railway bridge that were not working there… In general, it was very loud," Kim said at the unified national telethon on Tuesday.

According to Kim, the Russian occupiers launched a massive missile strike on the entire south of Ukraine on Tuesday morning, including "Odesa, Yuzhne, Rybakivka [Odesa region]."

