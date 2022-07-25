Melitopol mayor about guerrillas in town: Two armored trains derailed, bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak blown up, collaborators afraid to appear in public

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said that Ukrainian guerrillas in the town have successfully derailed two Russian armored trains, destroyed the bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak and forced local collaborators to be afraid of appearing in public places.

Fedorov said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency that after the Russian occupants have forced Melitopol residents to stop holding large-scale pro-Ukrainian rallies, a partisan movement became widespread in the town.

Melitopol guerrillas are focused on a range of tasks, including the blocking of military cargo supplies for the occupiers and creation of discomfort for the Russian invaders and local collaborators, the mayor said.

"They must not feel free on our land. And instruments of moral pressure are really effective here – starting with a Ukrainian flag on a collaborator's door and finishing with placing profiles all over the town," Fedorov said.

Asked about successes of the partisan movement in Melitopol, the mayor said, "Firstly, two armored trains were derailed on their way to Melitopol. At first, one [of the trains was derailed], and the second one – in three weeks. Secondly, the bridge between Melitopol and Tokmak was blown up and it is impossible to restore it. Thirdly, several operations were carried out especially for the collaborators and Gaulaiters, as a result of which they do not appear in public places at all."