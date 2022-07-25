Facts

14:57 25.07.2022

Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

Ukraine able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft – Reznikov

Ukraine is able to prepare its airfields for modern military aircraft, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has said.

"We have a chance that our pilots will begin to master the already modern generation of aircraft. And what kind of aircraft will they be... Everyone dreams of the F-16. I would also dream of them, but something will have to be done with airfields. We held consultations with technical engineering specialists. They said that, in principle, it would be possible to re-equip something at the airfields, so I think we will be able to receive aircraft of this class," Reznikov said on the air of the National Telethon on Monday.

